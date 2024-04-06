Eid shopping gains momentum in Karachi

KARACHI - As the Eid festival is approach­ing closer, the shopping centres, Malls and the markets in Paki­stan’s mega city, were flooded with thousands of people for Eid shopping. With the commence­ment of the last 10 days of the fasting month, city markets wit­nessed a huge rush and the shop­ping markets remained open till dawn across the city of more than 20 million people. Thousands of citizens thronged to the shop­ping malls, plazas and markets for Eid shopping while tailoring shops also remained open day and night to complete booked orders of sewing of unstitched cloths. A large number of people buy clothes, shoes, children’s gar­ments, jewelry and other items ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

According to Business commu­nity representatives, more than 100 billion rupees in businesses were expected to be done dur­ing Ramazan as goods are being transported to other parts of the country. More than 100 major markets and shopping centres in the seven districts of Karachi division were producing billions of rupees in business during Eid shopping that is boosting coun­try’s economy. In Saddar, Gulshan e Iqbal, Defence, Clifton, Liaqua­tabad, Nazimabad, North Kara­chi, Malir, Korangi, Quaidabad, Karimabad, Gulistan e Jauhar, Lyari, Keamari, Gulshan e Hadid and other areas, all shopping cen­tres were flooded with buyers. The city administration has taken strict security measures to pro­vide security to the general pub­lic but despite these measures, several incidents of loot, dacoity, and snatching of valuables are being reported from the city’s different areas while Police and other law enforcement agencies also arrested several culprits.