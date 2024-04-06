Saturday, April 06, 2024
Eight terrorists eliminated in DI Khan operation

Web Desk
4:44 PM | April 06, 2024
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said security forces killed eight terrorists in a raid carried out in Dera Ismail Khan – the southernmost district of militancy-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

It was an intelligence-based operation, the military’s media wing said, adding that the terrorists had been killed after an intense exchange of fire and that they were involved in terrorism acts as well as targeted killings. 

A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives had been recovered from their possession, the ISPR said and added that the forces were busy in an operation in the area to wipe out their possible associates and facilitators. 

The ISPR mentioned that the locals praised the security forces for conducting the operation and they were determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country. 

Dera Ismail Khan – commonly known as DI Khan – is one of those districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which had been worst affected by the return of terrorism triggered by the former PTI government in Centre to allow the TTP members and their families to resettle in different parts of the province, especially the erstwhile tribal region. 

Lionel Messi availability in question as Miami hosts Rapids

A recent report shows that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a rise in terrorism acts and Dera Ismail tops the lists followed by other districts in the region.

