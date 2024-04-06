Emirates Cricket Board slaps five-year ban on Usman Khan

DUBAI - Right-handed opener Us­man Khan has been banned for a five-year period by the Emirate Cricket Board (ECB) over “breaching his obligations” owed to the cricketing body.

The ECB, after a detailed investigation, claimed to have found Usman Khan misinterpreted his decision to play for the UAE national men’s cricket team. “After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects and it was evident that he was no lon­ger wanting to play for ECB nor complete the eligibility criteria which he was under an obligation to do,” ECB said in a statement.

“Usman participated in the ECB Sanctioned Inter­national League T20 Sea­son 2 earlier this year in the UAE Category as a local player. “The ECB also en­tered into an ECB Employ­ment Contract with Usman for a period of one year. This was done to give him security and allow him to fulfil his eligibility criteria that would allow him to represent UAE in interna­tional cricket.” The sanction imposed will prohibit Us­man from participating in any ECB tournaments for the next five years. “Usman is found to have breached his obligations owed to ECB and will therefore not be al­lowed to participate in ECB sanctioned tournaments/ leagues as well as local events organized under the aegis of councils/acad­emies in UAE for a period of five years,” ECB concluded.

For the unversed, Us­man Khan, who played the previous two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as an overseas player, impressed with his consis­tent batting exploits and was thus approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider repre­senting his homeland. He was subsequently named among the 29 players par­ticipating in the ongoing physical fitness camp, being held in collaboration with the Pakistan Army at Kakul, Abbottabad.

The ongoing camp is slat­ed to conclude on April 8 and the details suggest that the Pakistan squad for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against New Zealand will be shortlisted from the 29 probables. It is worth mentioning here that Usman Khan only partici­pated in the UAE’s domestic tournaments and was yet to make his international de­but for the country.