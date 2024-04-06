EOC stresses on improving routine polio immunisation coverage

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Op­erations Centre Coordi­nator Mr Khizer Afzaal has expressed concern over low percentage of government account­able persons in district polio teams composi­tion and directed the health authorities to ensure that the issue is addressed in next cam­paign. The EOC coor­dinator was presiding over a review meeting held on Friday regard­ing recently concluded polio campaign in sev­en districts of Punjab.

The districts includ­ed Multan, DG Khan, RY Khan, Rajanpur, Okara, Kasur and Faisalabad.

Chairing the meet­ing, the EOC coordi­nator stressed that low number of gov­ernment account­able persons in polio teams limits depart­mental capacity to hold comprehensive accountability. “Cam­paign quality is bound to be compromised due to private human resource”, the EOC head said. Directing the districts to enroll competent and hard-working polio work­ers, Mr Afzaal called upon provincial polio campaign monitors to provide a detailed report on polio teams capacity to imple­ment the inoculation drives. The EOC co­ordinator was briefed on zero doze children data collected by po­lio teams during the recent polio eradica­tion campaign. He laid special emphasis on improving the routine immunization cover­age and directed the health authorities to submit data on chil­dren who have not received any doze of routine antigens ur­gently. He disclosed that a sub-national po­lio campaign is being started on April 29 and district must chalk out a comprehensive training and monitoring plan to implement a high-qual­ity campaign. Mr Afzaal noted that districts re­porting positive envi­ronmental samples will be given more attention during the campaign.