EOC stresses on improving routine polio immunisation coverage

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Mr Khizer Afzaal has expressed concern over low percentage of government accountable persons in district polio teams composition and directed the health authorities to ensure that the issue is addressed in next campaign. The EOC coordinator was presiding over a review meeting held on Friday regarding recently concluded polio campaign in seven districts of Punjab.
The districts included Multan, DG Khan, RY Khan, Rajanpur, Okara, Kasur and Faisalabad.
Chairing the meeting, the EOC coordinator stressed that low number of government accountable persons in polio teams limits departmental capacity to hold comprehensive accountability. “Campaign quality is bound to be compromised due to private human resource”, the EOC head said. Directing the districts to enroll competent and hard-working polio workers, Mr Afzaal called upon provincial polio campaign monitors to provide a detailed report on polio teams capacity to implement the inoculation drives. The EOC coordinator was briefed on zero doze children data collected by polio teams during the recent polio eradication campaign. He laid special emphasis on improving the routine immunization coverage and directed the health authorities to submit data on children who have not received any doze of routine antigens urgently. He disclosed that a sub-national polio campaign is being started on April 29 and district must chalk out a comprehensive training and monitoring plan to implement a high-quality campaign. Mr Afzaal noted that districts reporting positive environmental samples will be given more attention during the campaign.