FIA arrests three passengers ready to travel abroad on fake documents

FAISALABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Cell arrested three passengers including a woman who were going abroad on fake visas from Faisalabad International Airport, here on Friday. According to official sources, FIA Immigration arrested three passengers namely Muham­mad Nabeel, Muhammad Sadiq and a woman Zaiqa, who were ready to travel abroad (Baku) through flight No FZ-391 on fake documents from the Faisalabad International Airport. The accused had fake visa stamps of South Africa on their passports. According to a preliminary investigation, they had got the visas through an agent. They were handed over to anti-human traf­ficking circles for further legal action.

MAN FOUND DEAD HANGINGWITH TREE

The body of an unknown person was found hanging with a tree in the limits of Muridwala police station, here on Friday. A police report said that a man was found hanging from a tree in Chak-480. After being in­formed by area people, the police re­moved it to the mortuary for autopsy. The identification of the deceased is yet to be established. The police took the body into its custody and started legal proceedings.

SEVEN KITE MAKERS HELD

Gulberg Police arrested seven kite manufacturers in a raid here on late Thursday. A police spokesperson said that Circle Gulberg Police conducted a search operation against the kite makers and arrested seven kite mak­ers and recovered several kites, string rolls, and machines from their hid­den sites. A case has been registered against them.

RPO FOR FOOLPROOFSECURITY OF SHOPPINGCENTRES, BAZAARS, MARKETS

The regional police had made fool­proof security arrangements to pro­vide cover to people as well as trad­ers, shopkeepers in shopping malls, markets and bazaars in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr shopping. As many as 1,560 policemen including officers were deployed in the region that will perform duty till Chand Raat.

Police facilitation centres were also setup near the markets, bazaars and shopping centres. A spokesperson to RPO office said here on Friday that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mu­hammad Abid Khan had directed the senior police officers of all the four districts— Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to maintain law and order situation in the city.

He said that a large number of people went to banks, ATMs and money changers before Eid and some anti-social elements become active these days for looting valuables from people, hence strict security arrange­ments have been made to control such negative activities and develop a sense of security among masses.