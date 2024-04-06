Saturday, April 06, 2024
Five children die of gastrointestinal distress caused by contaminated water

Agencies
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SANGHAR  -  Five children from the same family have lost their lives after consum­ing tainted groundwater in district Sanghar of Sindh province. 

District Health Officer (DHO) of Sanghar revealed that these fatalities un­folded over a span of two days. Swift action followed the incident, with the DHO personally inspecting the affected area and ordering the immediate sealing of the suspected water pump believed to be the culprit behind the contamination. 

As a precautionary mea­sure, the use of ground­water in the affected vi­cinity has been halted. Subsequent laboratory testing of water samples confirmed alarming levels of arsenic contamination. 

Arsenic poisoning poses severe health risks, includ­ing gastrointestinal dis­tress, skin abnormalities, neurological complica­tions, and organ damage. 

Sadly, in this instance, it proved fatal for the young victims. Local authorities are actively pursuing an investigation into the con­tamination’s source and may need to implement measures to provide alter­native, safe water sources to the affected community.

