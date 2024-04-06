Five children die of gastrointestinal distress caused by contaminated water

SANGHAR - Five children from the same family have lost their lives after consuming tainted groundwater in district Sanghar of Sindh province.
District Health Officer (DHO) of Sanghar revealed that these fatalities unfolded over a span of two days. Swift action followed the incident, with the DHO personally inspecting the affected area and ordering the immediate sealing of the suspected water pump believed to be the culprit behind the contamination.
As a precautionary measure, the use of groundwater in the affected vicinity has been halted. Subsequent laboratory testing of water samples confirmed alarming levels of arsenic contamination.
Arsenic poisoning poses severe health risks, including gastrointestinal distress, skin abnormalities, neurological complications, and organ damage.
Sadly, in this instance, it proved fatal for the young victims. Local authorities are actively pursuing an investigation into the contamination’s source and may need to implement measures to provide alternative, safe water sources to the affected community.