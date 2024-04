RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police conducted foolproof se­curity arrangements for ‘Youm-ul-Quds’ and ‘Ju­ma-tul-Wida’ while over 2000 cops were deployed to ensure security, said a Police spokesman here on Friday. He informed that Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani performed strict security arrangements for ‘Youm-ul-Quds’ and ‘Juma-tul-Wida’.