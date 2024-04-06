Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate dips by Rs900 per tola

Gold rate dips by Rs900 per tola
APP
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs900 and was sold at Rs240,200 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs241,100 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs772 and was sold at Rs205,932 against the sale price of Rs206,704 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs188,772 from Rs189,480, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers As­sociation reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs,2271.94 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024