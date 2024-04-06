Govt working to increase agri production in merged districts: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (r) Muhammad Sajjad has stated that the provincial government is implementing various projects aimed at agricultural development in the merged districts. The primary objective of these developmental projects is to enhance agricultural production, introduce modern farming techniques, and provide farmers with necessary facilities. Significant initiatives in the agricultural sector of the merged districts include tunnel farming, fruit and vegetable cultivation projects, and vertical farming endeavours.
To boost agricultural output in these districts, the distribution of high-quality agricultural seeds among farmers will be conducted alongside providing them with agricultural machinery and training. Minister Sajjad articulated these plans during a meeting focused on the development process in the merged districts. The gathering was attended by members of the Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Sohail Afridi, Naik Muhammad, Asif Masood, Mehboob Sher, Usman Betni, and Ajmal Khan, along with Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, DGs of various wings, and other officials.
Highlighting the potential for rapid agricultural development in the merged districts, Minister Sajjad emphasized the area’s significance in terms of agriculture. He underscored ample opportunities for olive cultivation, with millions of wild olive trees being transplanted through various projects. This initiative aims to produce quality olive oil worth billions of rupees. Additionally, millions of high-quality olive trees are being planted in these areas. Furthermore, solar systems are being installed for agricultural purposes in the merged districts, with 327 out of 687 systems already in place. Minister Sajjad instructed departmental officers to consult with relevant public representatives to identify locations for the approval and initiation of development schemes in their respective areas.