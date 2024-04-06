Govt working to increase agri production in merged districts: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (r) Muhammad Sajjad has stated that the provincial government is implementing various projects aimed at agricultural development in the merged districts. The primary objective of these developmental proj­ects is to enhance agricultural production, intro­duce modern farming techniques, and provide farm­ers with necessary facilities. Significant initiatives in the agricultural sector of the merged districts include tunnel farming, fruit and vegetable cultivation proj­ects, and vertical farming endeavours.

To boost agricultural output in these districts, the distribution of high-quality agricultural seeds among farmers will be conducted alongside providing them with agricultural machinery and training. Minister Sajjad articulated these plans during a meeting fo­cused on the development process in the merged dis­tricts. The gathering was attended by members of the Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Sohail Afridi, Naik Muhammad, Asif Masood, Meh­boob Sher, Usman Betni, and Ajmal Khan, along with Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, DGs of various wings, and other officials.

Highlighting the potential for rapid agricultural de­velopment in the merged districts, Minister Sajjad emphasized the area’s significance in terms of agri­culture. He underscored ample opportunities for ol­ive cultivation, with millions of wild olive trees being transplanted through various projects. This initiative aims to produce quality olive oil worth billions of ru­pees. Additionally, millions of high-quality olive trees are being planted in these areas. Furthermore, solar systems are being installed for agricultural purpos­es in the merged districts, with 327 out of 687 sys­tems already in place. Minister Sajjad instructed de­partmental officers to consult with relevant public representatives to identify locations for the approv­al and initiation of development schemes in their re­spective areas.