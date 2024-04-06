Gwadar Port gets equipment of early warning system

ISLAMABAD - In the wake of China’s un­flinching commitment to help Pakistan mit­igate detrimental impacts of natural disas­ters like catastrophic flood, torrential rains as well as metrological hazards, the Gwadar Port has received equipment of early warn­ing system, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

After equipment’s installation and func­tioning at Gwadar Port, next beneficiary are­as are Jiwani and Turbat in Balochistan.

China Metrological Administration (CMA) has doled out the equipment to Pakistan Me­trological Department (PMD). The equip­ment includes the establishment of one mo­bile vertical observation system, one Beidou Navigation sounding station and three auto­matic weather stations (AWS) including two backup Aws and large screen.

Talking to Gwadar Pro, an PMD official said that CMA-PMD collaboration is a part of boosting CPEC capacity for emergency man­agement of major metrological disasters un­der the Belt and Road Initiative.

He revealed that CMA is also assisting PMD for enhancing its institutional capabilities to meet the emerging hydro-metrological chal­lenges.

“CMA will help PMD strengthen metro­logical observation network along the CPEC route in Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said that for site-selection, transportation, installation, commissioning, daily operation and maintenance, the PMD has constituted a three-member team that comprises Tahir Khan, Fayyaz Nazir and Ali Baqadar. The team will coordinate with the counterpart CMA, he added.

Last year, on March 24, meteorological of­ficers and experts from China and Pakistan had held talks on deepening cooperation in meteorological science and technology in Beijing.

According to the Planning Ministry sourc­es, Pakistani delegation also visited relevant agencies under CMA to learn about the pro­gress of the cloud-based early warning sup­port system in Pakistan and discussed cus­tomized plans for Pakistan.

“PMD and CMA will strengthen cooperation in monitoring, forecasting, hydrology and communication, and research & training,” the Planning Ministry official said.

China and Pakistan are important members of World Metrological Organization (WMO) Regional Association II.

The bilateral cooperation between the two countries is of vital significance for meteoro­logical development in Asia.