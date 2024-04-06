Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Health Dept sends necessary medicines to Dera Bugti

APP
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA  -  On Special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Ma­ternal, Neonatal & Child Health (MNCH) program of the Health Department has sent medicines and other medical equipment to Dera Bugti district.

Necessary medicines in­cluding dignity kit, clean delivery kit, ultrasound machine, fetoscope, deliv­ery table, suction machine and other equipment were dispatched.

On this occasion, Pro­gram Director of MNCH Dr, Gul Sabin Azam said that MNCH would play its full role in providing pub­lic health facilities in Dera Bugti district. She said that in the light of the spe­cial instructions of Balo­chistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Health Secretary Abdullah Khan, measures were being tak­en regarding the health of mothers and children in all remote areas of the province.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024