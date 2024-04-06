Health Dept sends necessary medicines to Dera Bugti

QUETTA - On Special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Ma­ternal, Neonatal & Child Health (MNCH) program of the Health Department has sent medicines and other medical equipment to Dera Bugti district.

Necessary medicines in­cluding dignity kit, clean delivery kit, ultrasound machine, fetoscope, deliv­ery table, suction machine and other equipment were dispatched.

On this occasion, Pro­gram Director of MNCH Dr, Gul Sabin Azam said that MNCH would play its full role in providing pub­lic health facilities in Dera Bugti district. She said that in the light of the spe­cial instructions of Balo­chistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Health Secretary Abdullah Khan, measures were being tak­en regarding the health of mothers and children in all remote areas of the province.