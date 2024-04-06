Health, sanitation in Jhelum questions performance of authorities

GUJAR KHAN - Deteriorated standards of health and sanitation in Pind Dadan Khan and other areas of Jhelum district speak volumes of the ap­athy of the district and divisional authorities, while the residents urge the chief minister of Punjab to take notice of the health haz­ards being faced in these areas.

According to the local and de­partmental sources, Pind Dadan Khan tehsil is worst suffering the blows of departmental ne­glect of the higher authorities, who are paying attention to es­tablishing and renovating ‘Gym Khana clubs’ and other luxuries for their fellow privileged class while the tax payers are getting little returns from their taxes in the form of health or sanitation in their village at least.

Pind Dadan Khan tehsil has been the home of world known salt mines, coal mines, and an in­dustrial hub of cement and soda ash, and paint factories, but the standard of civic and health fa­cilities reflects on social media as well as during the on the spot visits. The tehsil headquarters town presents scenes of shanty slums being administered by some brutes who want to punish the denizens over their ’sins’.

Muhammad Waseem Wasi, a prominent journalist of the area told The Nation that the streets of Mohallah Alim Sher, Kot Sultan, Mohallah Mandi Muhammad Sid­dique remain choked with sew­age, and the residents of these localities suffer unspeakable plights. The school going children never reach their schools littered in dirt while offering prayers in the mosques is impossible for the old and young people. He further said that the municipal authori­ties never hesitate to impose different taxes without caring to ensure cleanliness in the town. Mr. Waseem further alleged that heaps of rubbish remain dumped in front of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) offices, blocking the drainage of sewage from the streets. The herds of stray dogs wandering on these dumps are another danger to the health and safety of the residents, but no complaints are heeded by the authorities.

Malik Zaheer Awan, another journalist of this tehsil, said that the prevailing precarious situ­ation of sanitation was expos­ing the population to high risks of epidemics and contagious diseases like cholera and hepa­titis, tuberculosis, and gastro-intestinal infections. Shortage of medical officers in government hospitals was another example of apathy to human lives. He told that there were 14 basic health units (BHUs) in tehsil P.D. Khan out of which 12 had no medical officers. The 3 rural health cen­ters in tehsil had 19 sanctioned posts of MOs, but 15 posts were vacant. The tehsil headquarters hospital in the town was also reportedly short of medical of­ficers, and 37 posts were lying vacant. He further added that the posts of DMS, APWMO, and anesthetist, eye pathologist, ra­diologist, radiologist, medical dermatologist, physiothrepist, and emergency medical officer were completely vacant. “Under the prevailing sanitation mess and denial of medical facilities, the residents of the whole of tehsil are placed at the mercy of rampant quackery and private clinics that are playing havoc with the health and lives of the tax payers, and the district and divisional authorities of health and administration never pay at­tention to the basic issues of the public,” lamented Mr. Awan.

On the other hand, Dina town has enjoyed the status of a tehsil for decades, but its rural health center (RHC) could not be up­graded to a tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospital. A visit to this health facility revealed that there was not a single medical officer posted here on a regular basis at the designated posts. All six medical officers available were attached from Sohawa tehsil and other BHUs in the surroundings. A medical officer on duty here pointed out, under the condition of anonymity, that about 1000 patients are registered in the emergency and OPD units of the facility, but no regularly posted medical officer or specialist was appointed, and make-shift ar­rangements were made. The health facilities from which these MOs were shifted were already staff deficient, and the patients were being neglected there. While divulging the availability of pharmacies, the doctor said that these were just peanuts, as no complete sets of drugs for var­ious diseases were being made available by the authorities.

The members of the medical care community pointed out that the recruitment of medical offi­cers on an ad-hoc basis was the instant solution to make stop-gap arrangements before filling these posts through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Under similar conditions, Qa­mar named, an attendant of a cardiac arrest patient, Haji Sabir, told The Nation that the patient was brought to the emergency unit in THQ hospital Gujar Khan, and the medical officer had pre­scribed Ciexane injection before referring to Rawalpindi Hospi­tal, but this life saving injection or its alternative injection was ‘plainly denied’ by the hospital pharmacy.

Dr. Amir Masud, a US based doctor, while commenting on this saga of basic amenities, called this situation of health care and sanitation a criminal joke with the tax payers and he questioned the much-blended claims of the chief minister of Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Mr. Masud said that the taxes extracted from the payers must be spent for the health and lives of the public instead of lav­ish refurbishing of Gymkhanas clubs and luxurious vehicles for bureaucrats. The doctor, who had been practicing in Pakistan before migrating to US, has re­marked that political govern­ments should protect the rights of the people instead of guard­ing the perks and privileges of the elite class.

Dr. Mazhar, the CEO of Health Jhelum, when contacted for his comments, did not respond, while the assistant commis­sioner of Pind Dadan Khan has proceeded to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.