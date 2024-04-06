Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IMF says stands ready to engage with Pakistan for another deal

IMF says stands ready to engage with Pakistan for another deal
News Desk
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, International, Top Stories

WASHINGTON   -  As Islamabad looks for another bailout pro­gramme from the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender has stated that it is ready to “engage” with Pakistan in the “com­ing months” to help the country resolve “fiscal and external stability challenges.”

“The authorities have expressed interest in a successor IMF support­ed programme with the aim of resolving Paki­stan’s fiscal and external stability challenges and laying the foundation for inclusive growth. And, of course, we stand ready to engage in pro­gramme discussions in the coming months,” said IMF’s Communi­cations Director Julie Kozack in a press brief­ing on Tuesday. Kozack spoke about the fresh bailout programme in response to a question asked about the Stand­by Arrangement (SBA) and whether Pakistan was out of the woods economically. The IMF com­munications director shared that the Executive Board meeting of the lender will take place at the end of this month to approve the dis­bursement of the remaining $1.1 billion of the SBA fol­lowing the staff level agree­ment between Pakistan and IMF. “The staff level agree­ment recognises the strong programme implementation by the State Bank of Paki­stan and the caretaker gov­ernment in recent months, as well as the new government’s intentions for ongoing policy and reform efforts to move Pakistan from stabilisation to a strong and sustainable recovery,” said Kozack. The IMF official noted that there was an improvement in Paki­stan’s “economic and finan­cial” situation since the com­pletion of the first review of the SBA. “Growth and con­fidence are continuing to re­cover,” said Kozack. She add­ed that the IMF will release growth forecasts in the com­ing months as part of the World Economic Outlook. On March 20, Pakistan and the IMF struck a staff-lev­el agreement on the second and final review under the US $3 billion SBA paving the way for the release of the last tranche from the lender.

Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024