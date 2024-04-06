Imran should settle his issues with establishment, says Mian Mateen

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen said Friday that Pak Army is the symbol of feder­ation and Pakistan’s saviour. Having a proper system in place, Pak Army is the only strong institution in the country. In a press statement issued here, he further said that the nega­tive statements issued by almost all politicians failed to make any impact since people of Pakistan have great regard for the Armed Forces.

Mian Mateen also welcomed the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) founder Imran Khan that those involved in May 9 riots should be prosecuted and given punish­ment. “Now, there is a dire need that Imran Khan should settle his issues with the military establishment in positive manners,” he added.

He said that PTI is one of the largest political parties and the tussle between PTI leader and an important institution would create hurdles in the way of development of the country. This is the wish of all PTI workers that there should be no tussle, he added.