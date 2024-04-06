Saturday, April 06, 2024
Interior Minister directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Web Desk
1:20 PM | April 06, 2024
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed foolproof measures for the protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding security arrangements for Chinese citizens, he said protection of foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, is the top priority.

He directed to ensure implementation of SOPs for the safety of foreigners, especially the Chinese nationals.

Mohsin Naqvi said the enemy does not want the development and prosperity of Pakistan.  He said we will never allow the nefarious designs of the terrorists to succeed.

The meeting was briefed about the arrangements made for the protection of foreigners, especially the Chinese nationals.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1712374851.jpg

