Islamabad police deployed 2500 cops to protect devotees on Jummat-ul-Wida

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Jummat-ul-Wida and Youm Ul Quds gatherings on Friday and deployed 2500 policemen including police commandos, lady force and special unit around mosques and Imambargahs to avert any untoward incident, informed a police spokesman. CPO/ DIG Operations Syed ShehzadNadeemBhukhari reviewed the security arrangements and finalized the plan, he said. The CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad directed all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and In-charge Police Stations to improve the security plan and ensure checking of every person through metal detectors at Masajid and Imambargahs in their respective jurisdictions.
Meanwhile, police commandos and teams of CTD, personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police and vehicles of police stations have been deployed at various areas. Special teams would patrol around Masajid including Fasial Masjid and worship places while these measures would be monitored by SDPOs and In-charge Police Stations of relevant areas. Concerned DPO would monitor the overall security and patrolling plans while policemen in plain clothes and uniform along with lady police would perform duties. Moreover security has been tightened during Youm-ul-Quds procession and at entry and exit points of the city. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police during the checking process and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15”app for immediate assistance.