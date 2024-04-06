Israel announces ‘temporary’ opening of aid routes into Gaza

JERUSALEM - Israel announced on Friday that it would allow “temporary” aid deliveries into famine-threat­ened northern Gaza, hours after the United States warned of a sharp shift in its policy over Israel’s war against Hamas militants.

In a tense, 30-minute phone call on Thursday, US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that United States policy on Israel was dependent on the protection of civilians and aid workers in Gaza, the first hint of possible condi­tions to Washington’s military support.

Just hours later, in the middle of the night in Je­rusalem, Israel announced it would open more aid routes into the coastal Palestinian territory which Israel placed under siege at the start of the war nearly six months ago. “Israel will allow the tempo­rary delivery of humanitarian aid” through the Ash­dod Port and the Erez land crossing, as well as in­creased deliveries from neighbouring Jordan at the Kerem Shalom crossing, Netanyahu’s office said. The White House quickly welcomed the moves -- saying they came “at the president’s request” -- and said they “must now be fully and rapidly im­plemented”. Israel has come under mounting in­ternational pressure over the toll inflicted by its six-month war on Hamas, and drawn increasingly tough rebuke from its main backer Washington.