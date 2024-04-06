JI holds rally to express solidarity with Palestinians in Landi Kotal

KHYBER - Like other parts of the coun­try, on the call of Jamat-e-Is­lami, Pakistan (JI), a protest demonstration in solidarity with the oppressed Palestin­ian Muslims was held at Ba­cha Khan Chawk, Landi Kotal Bazaar on Friday.

The protest rally was organ­ized under the banner of JI, Khyber and was attended by a large number of JI workers besides people from different walks of life. They carried ban­ners and placards inscribed with writings to show support for Palestinians; some of them read: “Stop the genocide,” “Free Palestine,” etc.

Addressing the occasion, JI leaders including Sultan Akbar Afridi, Haji Hasan, Muqtader Shah Afridi, Murad Hussain Af­ridi, and others criticized the US and European countries for supporting Israel in its op­pression of Palestinians. They maintained that raising their voices for Palestinians is the responsibility of Muslims and a part of their faith.

The protestors vowed that they took to the streets to make their rulers realise that they don’t need to be scared of the United States and that the public wants them to be on the side of Palestine. They demanded that Muslim coun­tries should come together for the Palestinian cause and the United Nations (UN) should play an active role to stop the genocide of Palestinians.

The participants marched from Bacha Khan Square to the railway track, taxi stand where they dispersed after of­fering prayers for the success of the Palestinian Muslims.

It is to be stated here that so far more than thirty-two thousand Palestinians includ­ing women and children have been martyred, and seventy thousand have been injured.