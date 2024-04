Jinnah College win final of Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup in Karachi

LAHORE - The 14th day of the Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup saw matches played in Lahore and Karachi. In Lahore, Shalimar Graduate College won against Government Islamia Graduate College Civil Lines while in Karachi, the tournament’s final match was played between Govt Jin­nah College and Govt College 36-B.

Shalimar Graduate College beat Government Islamia College Civil Lines by seven wickets here at the LCCA Ground.

Shalimar’s Zahoor Ali with an un­beaten 94 off 67 (11x4s, 2x6s) led his side in chasing Islamia College’s target of 139.

Earlier Shalimar’s bowler Ahmed Ali had bagged two wickets while bowlers Mazhar Mehmood, Usman Ali and Mohammad Wajid had all re­turned with one wicket each.

The final match of the tournament saw Jinnah Government College win against Government College 36-B Landhi at the Eid Gah Stadium in Karachi.

Jinnah College succeeded in bun­dling over Government College 36-B Landhi for a measly 75 runs in 17.5 overs with only Saifullah Khan, bat­ting at 11, breaching double digits. Jinnah College were in turn able to chase this target in 14.3 overs with Syed Kashan Faheem high-scoring with 25 0ff 21 (3x4s, 1x6).

SCORES IN BRIEF

GOVT SHALIMAR GRADUATE

COLLEGE 139-3, 19.3 overs (Zahoor

Ali 94*, Usman Ali 16*; Mohammad

Talha 2-25) beat GOVT

ISLAMIA COLLEGE CIVIL LINES

138-8, 20 overs (Ameer Hamza

36, Basit Ghouri 30, Ali Asghar 27;

Ahmed Afzal 2-16) by 7 wickets.

GOVT JINNAH COLLEGE 76-7, 14.3

overs (Syed Kashan Faheem 25; Saif

Ullah Khan 3-9, Hassan Ali Khan

2-13) beat GOVT COLLEGE 36-B

Landhi 75 all out, 17.5 overs (Saifullah

Khan 11; Abdullah Ashfaq 2-15,

Naeem Gul 2-15, Nadir Shah 2-16)

by 3 wickets.