Juma tul Wida observed across Sindh amid tight security

LARKANA - Juma-tul-Wida was observed on Friday with re­ligious fervour and sanctity in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore at Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division. A large number of faithful visited mosques in Larkana city, Warah, Mirokhan, Ratodero, Kandhkot, Dokri, Bakrani, Kashmore, Kamber, Garhi Yaseen, Madeji, Thull, Shikarpur City, Khanpur, and other areas of the five districts. Tight security measures were taken around all the mosques in the provincial me­tropolis and at checkpoints. It was observed that police remained alert outside different mosques to avert any untoward incident. The main con­gregations in Larkana City and other parts of the district were held at Jamia Mosque Qaim Shah Bukhari, Tablighi Markaz Larkana, Jamia Mosque Qasimia, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashoori Sharif, Dargah Pir Mitho Rehmatpur, Larkana and Jaffari Mosque Larkana. The Khatibs in the sermons after prayers, urged people to fol­low the true spirit of the holy month in their life and implement the rules and guidelines set forth by the Qur’an and Sunnah. The Khatibs called upon the nation and other Muslim all over the world to follow the Islamic teachings and share the sufferings of their deprived fellows, as well as help the freedom movements in Kashmir, Pales­tine and other countries.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, the uni­ty of Muslim Ummah. Elaborate security arrange­ments had been made by the local administration in the five districts. Meanwhile, thousands of Muslims of northern Sindh observed Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, with traditional religious sanc­tity like other parts of the country. Almost all the mosques of Sukkur and Larkana divisions including Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Noshehro­feroz and other districts were overcrowded with worshippers at Juma prayers. Ulema and Khatibs in their sermons highlighted the importance of the day and the holy month of Ramazan. They called upon the people to follow the principles of Islam and forge unity among their ranks by shunning all their differences. Special prayers for integrity, soli­darity, progress and prosperity of the country and success of Muslims struggling for their rights in various parts of the world and unity among the Um­mah were also offered by the worshippers.