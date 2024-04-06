Jumatul Wida observed undertight security

SARGODHA - Jumatul Wida (the last Friday of Ramazan) was observed with religious zeal and fer­vour in Sargodha. Strict se­curity arrangements were made for it. More than 1,500 police personnel performed their duties at 277 Masajid and Imam Bargahs across the district. Police patrolling was increased around Masajid and Imambargahs. All Sub-Divi­sional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) monitored the Juma prayer gatherings in their re­spective areas. During Friday prayers, Elite Force teams, Dolphin Force, and Muhafiz Squad teams patrolled in the district. District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal ka­mran said that all resources were utilised for the peaceful conduct of Jumatul Wida, add­ing that no negligence would be tolerated regarding secu­rity and law and order.