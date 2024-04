PESHAWAR - Like other parts of the coun­try, the prayers of Jumatul Wida (last Juma of Rama­zan) were offered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security ar­rangements. Huge congre­gations were witnessed in all major and smaller mosques of the city. The faithful offered special prayers for the prosperity, progress and sovereignty country. Foolproof security arrangements were made by police to cope with any untoward incident.