Jumma-tul-Wida offered across KP amid tight security

PESHAWAR - Like other parts of the country, the prayers of Jumma-tul-Wida (last Jumma of Ra­mazan) were offered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security arrangements.

Huge congregations were witnessed in all major and smaller mosques of the city. The faithful offered special prayers for the prosperity, progress and sov­ereignty country.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by po­lice to cope with any untoward incident.

Solidarity expressed with Palestinians, Kashmiris

Like other parts of the globe, the rallies of Youm Al Quds were carried out in different parts of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)wherein the atrocities against innocent Palestinians and Kashmiris were strongly condemned.

The participants of the rallies expressed solidari­ty with the people of Palestine and illegally occupied India Kashmir struggling against illegal occupation.

In the provincial capital, a rally was carried out af­ter the Jumma prayer from Jamia Kocha Rasaldar. The participants raised banners in support of Palestini­ans and condemned the use of brutal force against in­nocent people by Israel and India.

The participants of the rally expressed resolve to continue supporting the people of Palestine and ille­gally Indian held Kashmir till their freedom.

A large number of citizens from different schools of thought participated in the rally.