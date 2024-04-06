Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

K-Electric promises affordable electricity with 640MW solar & wind power push

Agencies
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  K-Electric CEO, Monis Alvi, announced plans to in­corporate affordable electricity into the grid with­in the next two years. Speaking with journalists on Friday, Alvi highlighted the company’s commit­ment to integrating power generated from cost-effective renewable sources. This initiative will see K-Electric’s system bolstered with a significant 640 MW of solar and wind energy over the next 24 months. The adoption of solar and wind pow­er is expected to bring a substantial reduction in electricity production costs. Alvi revealed a surge of interest in these alternative energy sources, with over 40 companies expressing their intent to participate. Notably, 12 companies from Europe, China, and the Middle East have specifically shown interest in the solar and wind power project. K-Electric has identified several locations for estab­lishing these alternative energy projects, including Balochistan Hub, Othal, Bela, and Karachi’s Sarjani Town. The total investment for these projects is projected to exceed $400 million. This significant push towards renewable energy sources signals K-Electric’s commitment to providing Karachi with a more affordable and sustainable future.

Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024