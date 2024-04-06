K-Electric promises affordable electricity with 640MW solar & wind power push

KARACHI - K-Electric CEO, Monis Alvi, announced plans to in­corporate affordable electricity into the grid with­in the next two years. Speaking with journalists on Friday, Alvi highlighted the company’s commit­ment to integrating power generated from cost-effective renewable sources. This initiative will see K-Electric’s system bolstered with a significant 640 MW of solar and wind energy over the next 24 months. The adoption of solar and wind pow­er is expected to bring a substantial reduction in electricity production costs. Alvi revealed a surge of interest in these alternative energy sources, with over 40 companies expressing their intent to participate. Notably, 12 companies from Europe, China, and the Middle East have specifically shown interest in the solar and wind power project. K-Electric has identified several locations for estab­lishing these alternative energy projects, including Balochistan Hub, Othal, Bela, and Karachi’s Sarjani Town. The total investment for these projects is projected to exceed $400 million. This significant push towards renewable energy sources signals K-Electric’s commitment to providing Karachi with a more affordable and sustainable future.