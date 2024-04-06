KP CM decides to establish three directorates in Excise Dept

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has decided to establish three separate directorates within the Excise Department to enhance its operational capacity to meet contemporary needs and requirements. These directorates will include the Directorate of Vehicle Registration & Management, the Directorate of Intelligence and Narcotics Control, and the Directorate of Property Tax.
During a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, Ali Amin Gandapur directed the relevant authorities to clearly define the roles and responsibilities of the proposed directorates. He emphasized the goal of modernizing this crucial department and assured that all necessary steps would be taken in this regard.
The Chief Minister instructed the concerned authorities to propose amendments to the relevant legal framework to boost revenue collection. Additionally, he ordered the withdrawal of Excise department vehicles being used by unauthorized persons, with legal action to be taken against non-compliance.
Ali Amin Gandapur also mandated the auctioning of defective and unused vehicles currently stored at the Excise department’s warehouse transparently, emphasizing that political recommendations would not influence the process. Furthermore, he called for the complete documentation of authorized personnel with official vehicles and the implementation of a viable mechanism for collecting commercial tax on residential rented properties.
The Chief Minister emphasized the need for practical steps over routine paperwork and presentations, stressing the importance of concerted and result-oriented efforts to expand the tax net. He also called for strengthening the performance assessment mechanism within the department, with rewards for good performance and accountability for negligence.