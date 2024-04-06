KP CM decides to establish three directorates in Excise Dept

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has decided to estab­lish three separate directorates with­in the Excise Department to enhance its operational capacity to meet contempo­rary needs and requirements. These di­rectorates will include the Directorate of Vehicle Registration & Management, the Directorate of Intelligence and Nar­cotics Control, and the Directorate of Property Tax.

During a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, Ali Amin Gandapur directed the relevant authorities to clearly define the roles and responsibilities of the proposed directorates. He emphasized the goal of modernizing this crucial department and assured that all necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

The Chief Minister instructed the con­cerned authorities to propose amend­ments to the relevant legal framework to boost revenue collection. Additionally, he ordered the withdrawal of Excise depart­ment vehicles being used by unauthor­ized persons, with legal action to be taken against non-compliance.

Ali Amin Gandapur also mandated the auctioning of defective and unused ve­hicles currently stored at the Excise de­partment’s warehouse transparently, em­phasizing that political recommendations would not influence the process. Further­more, he called for the complete documen­tation of authorized personnel with offi­cial vehicles and the implementation of a viable mechanism for collecting commer­cial tax on residential rented properties.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for practical steps over routine paperwork and presentations, stress­ing the importance of concerted and re­sult-oriented efforts to expand the tax net. He also called for strengthening the performance assessment mechanism within the department, with rewards for good performance and accountabil­ity for negligence.