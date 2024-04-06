KP Food Authority continues drive to curb adulteration

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, under the supervision of Direc­tor General Wasif Saeed, has ini­tiated a special campaign across the province to curb adultera­tion during this week of Rama­dan and Eid days.

According to the authority’s spokesperson, while issuing de­tails, food safety teams conduct­ed inspections of 1,300 food-re­lated businesses in all districts of the province over the past three days. The report uncovered that warning notices were issued to 229 businesses for violating health standards, while fines were also imposed on 20 food businesses. During the inspec­tions, 3,438 substandard and harmful food items were seized, and 318 businesses were also issued licenses. Notably, dur­ing the ongoing crackdown, 196 bakery units underwent check­ing, resulting in the disposal of 2,683 substandard bakery prod­ucts. Twelve bakery shops were fined for severe violations.

Furthermore, fines worth mil­lions of rupees were imposed on violators of health standards. Commending the successful op­erations of the Food Authority, Provincial Minister for Food Za­hir Shah Toru said ensuring hy­giene and safe food for the pub­lic is the agenda of the provincial government. The minister in­structed food safety teams to in­tensify crackdowns on bakeries during the last week of Ramadan and Eid, emphasizing zero toler­ance for offenders.