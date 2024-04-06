KP’s first-ever drug policy presented

PESHAWAR - A meeting chaired by Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah convened to present the province’s first-ever drug policy. Deputy Secretary Drugs Ibrahim, DG Drugs and Pharmacy Services Dr Abbas, and officials from the Drug Directorate, along with a delegation from the Young Pharmacist Community, attended.
The proposed policy aims to provide standardised medicines to citizens. The Health Minister hinted at approving the policy after formal proceedings and presenting it to the cabinet for government approval.
According to World Health Organization standards, pharmacist appointments in hospitals will align with pharmacy services. Doctors will prescribe medicines based on formulas rather than brands, eliminating brand pricing and supply manipulation. Implementation will reduce patient drug expenses and ensure proper medication use, decreasing mortality rates.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces a pharmacist shortage, leading to the establishment of a separate Drug Directorate General. Supreme Court orders mandate one pharmacist appointment per fifty beds, ensuring public access to standardized medicines.
The policy targets counterfeit and substandard medicines, enhancing pharmacovigilance and antimicrobial resistance efforts. Recommendations include establishing a Drug Information and Poison Control Center and divisional-level drug testing laboratories. The policy will bolster the pharmacy profession’s recognition throughout the province.
The Young Pharmacist Community delegation expressed gratitude to the Health Minister for consenting to the policy’s approval, representing pharmacists province-wide.