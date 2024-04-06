KP’s first-ever drug policy presented

PESHAWAR - A meeting chaired by Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah convened to present the province’s first-ever drug policy. Dep­uty Secretary Drugs Ibrahim, DG Drugs and Pharmacy Services Dr Abbas, and of­ficials from the Drug Directorate, along with a delegation from the Young Phar­macist Community, attended.

The proposed policy aims to provide standardised medicines to citizens. The Health Minister hinted at approving the policy after formal proceedings and presenting it to the cabinet for govern­ment approval.

According to World Health Organi­zation standards, pharmacist appoint­ments in hospitals will align with phar­macy services. Doctors will prescribe medicines based on formulas rather than brands, eliminating brand pricing and supply manipulation. Implementa­tion will reduce patient drug expenses and ensure proper medication use, de­creasing mortality rates.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces a pharma­cist shortage, leading to the establish­ment of a separate Drug Directorate Gen­eral. Supreme Court orders mandate one pharmacist appointment per fifty beds, ensuring public access to standardized medicines.

The policy targets counterfeit and sub­standard medicines, enhancing pharma­covigilance and antimicrobial resistance efforts. Recommendations include estab­lishing a Drug Information and Poison Control Center and divisional-level drug testing laboratories. The policy will bol­ster the pharmacy profession’s recogni­tion throughout the province.

The Young Pharmacist Community del­egation expressed gratitude to the Health Minister for consenting to the policy’s ap­proval, representing pharmacists prov­ince-wide.