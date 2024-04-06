Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KPCTA to run another train safari to Takht Bhai relics during Eid

Our Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cul­ture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is set to organize an­other train safari trip for fam­ilies and tourists to the his­toric Takht-Bhai relics during Eid-ul-Fitr on April 13. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor on Tourism and Cul­ture, Zahid Chanzeb, on Friday. Alongside Chanzeb, Secretary Tourism and Culture Bakhtiar Khan, KPCTA Director General Barkatullah Marwat, and Man­ager Events Hassina Shaukat were also present.

Chanzeb stated that the KPC­TA was responding to over­whelming demand by arrang­ing a guided train tour to the Takht-Bhai Buddhist ruins. The tour aims to promote re­ligious tourism and showcase Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rich history and heritage sites. De­parting from Saddar Cantt Rail­way Station at 9:00 AM, the train safari will stop at various stations including City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, and Mardan before reaching Takht-Bhai Railway Station.

Accountability court to hear 190mn pound reference against PTI founder, Bushra today

Participants will be briefed on the historic significance of UNESCO’s World Heritage site and explore ancient mon­asteries within the Buddhism Archaeological Complex. The event seeks to educate visitors about the traditions and cul­ture of the Buddha era, as well as the religious importance of these relics to Buddhist fol­lowers. Chanzeb pledged more such activities to promote tourism in the province, with the train safari tour being one such endeavour.

Director General Barkatul­lah Marwat emphasized the importance of highlighting the grandeur of heritage sites in KP to showcase the ancient history and culture of the re­gion. KPCTA staff members and Tourism Police will facili­tate tourists during the event. The tour promises a vibrant experience, with a traditional band performance welcoming tourists at Saddar Cantt Rail­way Station before embarking on the journey to Takht-Bhai. Throughout the excursion, par­ticipants will explore remnants of the 1st Century A.D. Bud­dhist civilization, with Takht-Bhai standing as a testament to the grandeur of ancient Bud­dhist monastic centres.

PM embarks on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia today

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1712374851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024