KPCTA to run another train safari to Takht Bhai relics during Eid

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cul­ture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is set to organize an­other train safari trip for fam­ilies and tourists to the his­toric Takht-Bhai relics during Eid-ul-Fitr on April 13. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor on Tourism and Cul­ture, Zahid Chanzeb, on Friday. Alongside Chanzeb, Secretary Tourism and Culture Bakhtiar Khan, KPCTA Director General Barkatullah Marwat, and Man­ager Events Hassina Shaukat were also present.

Chanzeb stated that the KPC­TA was responding to over­whelming demand by arrang­ing a guided train tour to the Takht-Bhai Buddhist ruins. The tour aims to promote re­ligious tourism and showcase Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rich history and heritage sites. De­parting from Saddar Cantt Rail­way Station at 9:00 AM, the train safari will stop at various stations including City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, and Mardan before reaching Takht-Bhai Railway Station.

Participants will be briefed on the historic significance of UNESCO’s World Heritage site and explore ancient mon­asteries within the Buddhism Archaeological Complex. The event seeks to educate visitors about the traditions and cul­ture of the Buddha era, as well as the religious importance of these relics to Buddhist fol­lowers. Chanzeb pledged more such activities to promote tourism in the province, with the train safari tour being one such endeavour.

Director General Barkatul­lah Marwat emphasized the importance of highlighting the grandeur of heritage sites in KP to showcase the ancient history and culture of the re­gion. KPCTA staff members and Tourism Police will facili­tate tourists during the event. The tour promises a vibrant experience, with a traditional band performance welcoming tourists at Saddar Cantt Rail­way Station before embarking on the journey to Takht-Bhai. Throughout the excursion, par­ticipants will explore remnants of the 1st Century A.D. Bud­dhist civilization, with Takht-Bhai standing as a testament to the grandeur of ancient Bud­dhist monastic centres.