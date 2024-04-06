KPCTA to run another train safari to Takht Bhai relics during Eid

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is set to organize another train safari trip for families and tourists to the historic Takht-Bhai relics during Eid-ul-Fitr on April 13. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, on Friday. Alongside Chanzeb, Secretary Tourism and Culture Bakhtiar Khan, KPCTA Director General Barkatullah Marwat, and Manager Events Hassina Shaukat were also present.
Chanzeb stated that the KPCTA was responding to overwhelming demand by arranging a guided train tour to the Takht-Bhai Buddhist ruins. The tour aims to promote religious tourism and showcase Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rich history and heritage sites. Departing from Saddar Cantt Railway Station at 9:00 AM, the train safari will stop at various stations including City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, and Mardan before reaching Takht-Bhai Railway Station.
Participants will be briefed on the historic significance of UNESCO’s World Heritage site and explore ancient monasteries within the Buddhism Archaeological Complex. The event seeks to educate visitors about the traditions and culture of the Buddha era, as well as the religious importance of these relics to Buddhist followers. Chanzeb pledged more such activities to promote tourism in the province, with the train safari tour being one such endeavour.
Director General Barkatullah Marwat emphasized the importance of highlighting the grandeur of heritage sites in KP to showcase the ancient history and culture of the region. KPCTA staff members and Tourism Police will facilitate tourists during the event. The tour promises a vibrant experience, with a traditional band performance welcoming tourists at Saddar Cantt Railway Station before embarking on the journey to Takht-Bhai. Throughout the excursion, participants will explore remnants of the 1st Century A.D. Buddhist civilization, with Takht-Bhai standing as a testament to the grandeur of ancient Buddhist monastic centres.