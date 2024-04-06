Saturday, April 06, 2024
Larkana’s crime surge

April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The growing unrest and sudden surge in crimes have frustrat­ed the innocent people of Larka­na, and the local police have failed to curb the crimes in Larkana city. The Station House Officers (SHOs) of the police stations are said to be involved in such crimes, and even the SHOs are reluctant to lodge the First Information Reports (FIRs) of the complainants. Those aggrieved persons are obtaining court orders to have the FIRs lodged against the culprits. Additionally, in Larka­na city, FIRs are being lodged after taking bribes from the complain­ants, and people are compelled to give hush money to corrupt SHOs.

At this time, a week before Se­nior Superintendent of Police Mr. Rohail Khoso, PSP, has taken the new charge as the SSP of Larka­na. Therefore, I would like to draw his attention to the growing frus­tration of the people of Larkana city and the sudden surge in street crimes, which have bewildered the innocent people as the crime ra­tio is increasing day by day in the Larkana city. Hence, the people of Larkana are looking at the new SSP with hope that he will manage to control the crimes so that the peo­ple can breathe easily.

IRSHAD AHMED MEMON,

Larkana.

