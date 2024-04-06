Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC issues judges' roster till May 25

LHC issues judges' roster till May 25
Web Desk
4:41 PM | April 06, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice has issued the judges' roster until May 25. 

The hearing of cases will proceed on 23 single benches and 11 division benches on LHC’s principal seat.

As per the roster, a bench headed by Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan and having Justice Tariq Nadeem will hear all sorts of cases. 

Cases related to NAB and intra-court appeals will be heard by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq. 

A bench including Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Masood Abid Naqvi will handle criminal cases, while cases related to terrorism will be handled by Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Farooq Haider. 

A bench responsible for handling cases related to civil, tax, and banking comprises Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Anwar Hussain.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza and Justice Abid Hussain Chattha will hear tax, commercial, and banking-related cases.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1712374851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024