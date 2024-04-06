Saturday, April 06, 2024
Mahmood Khan elected chairman of PTI-Parliamentarian

Web Desk
4:40 PM | April 06, 2024
Former chief minister Mahmood Khan has been elected the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P). 

PTI-P’s Secretary General Malik Habib Noor Orakzai issued a notification of Mahmood Khan's appointment to the chairman's seat. 

The notification stated that the party would progress under the leadership of Mahmood Khan

It is pertinent to note that Mahmood Khan had previously served as the vice chairman of PTI-P. 

The seat of chairman PTI-P was vacated by Pervez Khattak who resigned from the position due to health concerns.

