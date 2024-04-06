Saturday, April 06, 2024
Mega project for uplift of Bahawalpur on the cards: Commissioner

Our Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
BAHAWALPUR  -  Bahawalpur division Commissioner Nadir Chatha has stated that a mega project will soon be initi­ated for the development of Bahawalpur. Under this project, the installation of LED lights in city streets, as well as the construction and mainte­nance of all small and large roads will be carried out. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held in the conference room of his office on Friday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baha­walpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Superintendent Engi­neer Highways Engineer Farooq Mumtaz Warrich, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azhar Javaid, Director Development Khalid Iqbal, Director Gen­eral Bahawalpur Development Authority Mahboob Alam, and Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar and other officials from relevant depart­ments attended the meeting. Bahawalpur division commissioner mentioned that restoration of street lights throughout the city will be undertaken. The meeting also reviewed the project for the rehabili­tation and construction of the drainage and sew­age system in Bahawalpur city. The commissioner stated that planning for a master sewage system for Bahawalpur is under consideration. He men­tioned that all water filtration plants in Bahawal­pur city will be made functional soon. Additionally, new development projects for Bahawalpur were also discussed in the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

