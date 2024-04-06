Minister says KP to be the first province to approve drug policy

PESHAWAR - Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah announced on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be the first province to approve a drug policy. He made this statement during a meeting of the Health De­partment. The minister emphasized the impor­tance of pharmacist appointments in hospitals and highlighted that under the policy, pharmacy services would be integrated with health centers.

He further stated that doctors would prescribe medications based on formulas rather than brands for patients, aiming to eliminate price manipulation and supply constraints from the drug market. The implementation of the policy is expected to reduce medication expenses for patients . Hospital phar­macist appointments under the policy will ensure the availability of standard medications at lower rates for the public. Additionally, assistance will be provided to reduce the harmful effects of medica­tions through pharmaceutical vigilance and anti­microbial resistance in hospitals. A Drug Informa­tion and Poison Control Center will be established in the province to provide guidance on poisoning and medication overdoses through online or phone consultations as an emergency measure.