NAB launches probe into wheat theft

KARACHI - The National Accountabil­ity Bureau (NAB) on Friday has launched an investiga­tion into wheat theft worth billions of rupees in Sindh.

The NAB instructed the Deputy Director of Food Department Karachi for the details of five years’ worth of wheat from Garhi Khairo in Malir’s godown.

In a letter, the NAB au­thorities instructed the concerned officials to pro­vide a detailed record of wheat which was brought to the Malir warehouse from 2015 to 2020.

Text of the letter says that the NAB is investi­gating Nader Ali Magsi, in-charge of Garhi Khairo wheat procurement cen­ter and other staff order­ing to provide details by tomorrow.

It was the policy of the Food Department not to post staff at any procure­ment center who had charges of corruption.

Sources said that Direc­tor of Food Department, Zulfikar Khushk has ap­pointed the staff who were accused of corruption in many centres.