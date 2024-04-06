Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

National Challenge Cup 2023 Final Round to kick off on May 1st

National Challenge Cup 2023 Final Round to kick off on May 1st
Web Sports Desk
4:48 PM | April 06, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced that the Round of 16 (final round) of the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023 will be held in Lahore from May 1st to May 12th, 2024.

The top two teams from each of the seven groups, along with the two best third-positioned teams, have secured their places in the Round of 16. The details of the teams are as follows:

KRL, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, WSTC, Otto Crain, SA Farms, WAPDA, SA Gardens, HEC, PACA, NIMSO, Asia Ghee Mills, 
Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police and Masha United.

To ensure a smooth organization of the final round, the PFF has already sent invitations to all the participating teams. After receiving the teams' confirmations, the draws will be conducted and the schedule for the matches will be announced in due course.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1712374851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024