National Challenge Cup 2023 Final Round to kick off on May 1st

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced that the Round of 16 (final round) of the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023 will be held in Lahore from May 1st to May 12th, 2024.

The top two teams from each of the seven groups, along with the two best third-positioned teams, have secured their places in the Round of 16. The details of the teams are as follows:

KRL, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, WSTC, Otto Crain, SA Farms, WAPDA, SA Gardens, HEC, PACA, NIMSO, Asia Ghee Mills,

Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police and Masha United.

To ensure a smooth organization of the final round, the PFF has already sent invitations to all the participating teams. After receiving the teams' confirmations, the draws will be conducted and the schedule for the matches will be announced in due course.