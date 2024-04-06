Saturday, April 06, 2024
NBP empowers blind cricketers on global stage

April 06, 2024
KARACHI  -  National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) proudly supported the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) by sponsoring the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team’s participation in the recent Triangular Blind Cricket Series held in the UAE.

The matches played at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, offered blind cricketers valuable interna­tional exposure. The series not only raised awareness about the capabilities of visually impaired players but also provided a plat­form for these talented athletes to showcase their skills on the international stage. NBP, a long-standing supporter of blind crick­et in Pakistan, has partnered with the PBCC for more than a decade to organize annual T-20 Cricket matches for visually impaired players across the country.

