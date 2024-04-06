No protection for civilians, aid workers in Gaza, UNSC told

UNITED NATIOND - Aid officials called on the UN Security Council Friday to step in to stop the carnage in Gaza as the war enters its sixth month amid a man-made famine, Israel’s constant bombardment, targeted killings of aid workers and Palestin­ians civilians and “zero accountability” for the perpetrators.

Briefing the Council on the current situation on the ground, Ramesh Rajasingham, coordina­tion director with UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, and Janti Soeripto of the non-gov­ernmental organisation (NGO) Save the Children, outlined the latest im­pact of the devastation that has followed Israel’s war against Gaza.

Rajasingham said more than 32,000 Pal­estinians have been killed, another 75,000 injured and 1.7 million people – two thirds of the enclave’s population – “forcibly displaced” to Rafah in the south.

Intense Israeli bombardment and fighting continues, with Israel still apparently intent on a military opera­tion in Rafah to root out Hamas fight­ers. At the same time, Israel’s siege has left Al-Shifa Hospital “almost en­tirely destroyed”, and the lack of pro­tection for aid workers is tragically evident, he said, pointing to Israel’s deadly attack killing seven World Central Kitchen workers on Monday. “Sadly, we cannot say that this trag­ic attack was an isolated incident in this conflict,” he said, extending con­dolences to those killed. “They join more than 220 of our humanitarian colleagues who have been killed, 179 of them UN personnel.”

This pattern of conduct calls into serious question the parties’ compli­ance with international humanitari­an law, he said, emphasizing that al­legations of serious violations must be investigated and the suspects prosecuted. “The undeniable lack of protection for aid missions has forced World Central Kitchen and at least one other aid organization – the [non-governmental organiza­tion] NGO Anera – to suspend their operations, he said, adding that both organizations provide hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza with food each week. “It is unclear when their work will resume.”

In addition, “it is clear there is no protection of civilians in Gaza,” he added. “If they have no protection from the dangers of armed conflict there, they must be allowed to seek it elsewhere, he said, emphasizing that it is vital to recall that any persons displaced from Gaza must be guar­anteed the right to voluntarily re­turn, as international law demands. In northern Gaza, one in six children in Gaza are severely malnourished, and more than 30 people have died of starvation, requiring immediate action, he said, adding that the pri­mary obstacle is getting aid distrib­uted. A “serious limiting factor” is that the UN agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, which is “the backbone of the humanitarian response”, has not been allowed to operate in the north of Gaza. “If we are to stave off fam­ine and address the unconscionably catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, UNRWA – and indeed all im­partial humanitarian organizations – must have safe, rapid, unimpeded access to all civilians in need. There is simply no replacement for the ser­vices UNRWA provides,” he stressed.

The situation continues despite the provisional order of the Interna­tional Court of Justice (ICJ) requir­ing Israel to take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, with­out delay, the unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic ser­vices and humanitarian assistance and the Security Council’s resolu­tions demanding a ceasefire and in­creased aid shipments.

“This tragedy cannot be allowed to continue,” he said. “All hostages must be immediately released and treated humanely until they are.” Likewise, the people of Gaza need full compli­ance with international humanitari­an law and with the ICJ’s orders, he said. “They need compliance with the decisions of this Council, and they most of all need this devastat­ing war to end.”

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Save The Children US, Jan­ti Soeripto, paid tribute to the more than 200 humanitarians killed in Gaza, nearly all of whom were Pales­tinians. They include her colleague, Sameh Ewaida, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on 12 December, alongside his wife and four children.

She told the Council that more chil­dren have been killed in the Gaza conflict than have been killed in all armed conflict globally over the past four years. “In this conflict, 14,000 children have been needlessly and violently killed, thousands more are missing, presumed buried under the rubble. If I were to sit here and read the name and age of every Israeli and Palestinian child who has died on and since October 7, it would take me over 18 hours,” she said.

Ms. Soeripti was speaking when New York City was rattled by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, which was also felt in the Security Council Chamber. “You’re making the ground shake,” commented the Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine, Ri­yad Mansour, who sat beside her.

Continuing, Ms. Soeripto explained that “children are not small adults” and have a special status in conflict and must be protected.

In Gaza, almost 350,000 children under five are at risk of starvation, she said, warning that “the world is staring down the barrel of a man-made famine.” Hunger in the north is of particular concern. “If the world continues down this path – of all par­ties to conflict flagrantly breaching the rule of war and international hu­manitarian law, of zero accountabili­ty, of powerful nations refusing to use the levers of influence at their dispos­al – then the next set of mass deaths of children in Gaza will not be from bul­lets and bombs, it will be from starva­tion and malnutrition,” she said.

Council members roundly con­demned the recent killings of World Central Kitchen aid workers and called for bigger, swifter aid deliver­ies. Many called for a ceasefire and for Security Council resolutions to be fully implemented, demanding an end to hostilities to get aid in and hostages out. Algeria’s Ambassador Amar Benjama said Council mem­bers had gathered “once again as the aggression against the innocent Palestinian people reaches its six-month mark in two days; we must put an end to this aberration.” The crime perpetrated against World Central Kitchen is neither surpris­ing nor an exception, he said, adding that “it is just a new chapter in the book of crimes” committed so far.