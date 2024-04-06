One killed, seven injured as two groups trade fire in Lahore

A scuffle between children claimed life of a man and led to injuries to seven people in Liaquatabad here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sajjad. Those injured were identified as Shahid, Usman, Osama and Tanveer.

On receiving information, police reached the crime scene and shifted the dead body and the injured to hospital.

Police said children fell out with one another while playing in a street. When their elders came to know, they stepped in their brawl and used weapons freely against one another.

As a result, a man died and seven people suffered bullet injuries. Those who opened fire ran away.

Police were raiding to arrest them after registering a case.