Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One killed, seven injured as two groups trade fire in Lahore

One killed, seven injured as two groups trade fire in Lahore
Web Desk
4:53 PM | April 06, 2024
Regional, Lahore

A scuffle between children claimed life of a man and led to injuries to seven people in Liaquatabad here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sajjad. Those injured were identified as Shahid, Usman, Osama and Tanveer.

On receiving information, police reached the crime scene and shifted the dead body and the injured to hospital. 

Police said children fell out with one another while playing in a street. When their elders came to know, they stepped in their brawl and used weapons freely against one another.

As a result, a man died and seven people suffered bullet injuries. Those who opened fire ran away.

Police were raiding to arrest them after registering a case.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1712374851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024