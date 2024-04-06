Saturday, April 06, 2024
Over Rs1b funds approved for Murree Angori Charian Road

SYED NAVEED UL HASNAIN KAZMI
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MURREE   -   Funds of about more than Rs 1 billion were ap­proved for Murree Angori Charian Road. MNA Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar and MPA Bilal Yameen Satti attended a press conference regarding Murree projects. An iftar party was organised in New Murree by Raja Ra­fay Kethwal. Member of the Provincial Assembly, Bilal Yameen Satti, dem­onstrated that we will give relief to the people of the constituency and will not let them be dis­appointed at any cost. We will walk and honour our workers, we will go to the people of the constituen­cy and solve their entire problems. It is a matter of pride for us that a press conference has been or­ganised in lower belt re­garding the development initiatives.

