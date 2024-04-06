Over Rs1b funds approved for Murree Angori Charian Road

MURREE - Funds of about more than Rs 1 billion were approved for Murree Angori Charian Road. MNA Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar and MPA Bilal Yameen Satti attended a press conference regarding Murree projects. An iftar party was organised in New Murree by Raja Rafay Kethwal. Member of the Provincial Assembly, Bilal Yameen Satti, demonstrated that we will give relief to the people of the constituency and will not let them be disappointed at any cost. We will walk and honour our workers, we will go to the people of the constituency and solve their entire problems. It is a matter of pride for us that a press conference has been organised in lower belt regarding the development initiatives.