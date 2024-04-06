PAC organizes Islamic calligraphy exhibition

RAWALPINDI - A joint exhibition of callig­raphy was organized in the Punjab Arts Council on Friday. The special guest of the exhibition was Dr. Mehdi Tahiri, Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy Paki­stan. Director Arts Coun­cil Muhammad Shakur was also with him on this occasion. Special guest Dr. Mehdi Tahiri was the chief guest on the occa­sion. In his remarks he said that Islamic calligra­phy had a very close rela­tionship with the Quranic verses as many diverse calligraphic styles had been used for different Qurani verses. Director Arts Council Muhammad Shakoor on the occasion said that creation was the attribute of Allah Al­mighty. He further said that more events should be organized to attract the youth of the country towards calligraphy. The artworks of Muhammad Azim Iqbal, Muhammad Younis Rumi, Khurram Babri, Samaiha Khaliq, Zulfiqar Ali Ghazi, Shab­bir Ahmad Zia, Ayesha Nusrat, Muhammad Zee­shan, Faiza Khan and Moniza Nusrat were displayed in the exhibi­tion. The ceremony con­cluded with awards of certificates among the artists. The chief guest distributed certificates of appreciation to the calligraphers. A large number of people from the twin cities partici­pated in the exhibition.