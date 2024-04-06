Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 Supreme Court case, legalised abortion in the United States. The case centered on a Texas law banning abortion except to save a woman’s life, challenging it as unconstitutional. The Court’s ruling, based on the right to privacy implicit in the 14th Amendment, af­firmed a woman’s right to choose abortion within cer­tain limits. The case’s talking points are still relevant to global discourse on abortion, shaping debates on reproductive rights, bodily autonomy, and women’s health. To this day, when the subject of abortion is de­bated, the case of Roe v. Wade remains a touchstone for advocates and critics alike, influencing legislative battles, judicial appointments, and public discourse