Plan devised to check overcharging, overloading on Eid

SUKKUR - Sukkur po­lice have announced a crack­down on transport owners involved in overcharging and overloading during Eid holi­days. SSP Sukkur Abid Baloch on Friday said thousands of people leave for their home­towns to attend Eid festivities with their loved ones. It is un­fortunate that greedy trans­port owners exploit them, he added. Baloch said police have devised a comprehen­sive plan this year to stop the exploitation. The district police has also issued direc­tions to the transport owners to fix fare details at a promi­nent place in vehicles. The SSP announced impounding of vehicles found involved in overcharging or overloading. Police are taking measures against overloading to en­sure a safe journey, he added. He requested people to call at Police Helpline 15 in case of any help or complaint. He said action will also be taken against those who overload their buses.