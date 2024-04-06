Saturday, April 06, 2024
PM embarks on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia today

Web Desk
10:10 AM | April 06, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif embarks on a three-day visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Economic Affairs, Finance and Information.

He will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

In a statement, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said this would be the Prime Minister's first foreign visit since his election.

The Information Minister said Shehbaz Sharif will travel through a commercial flight.

He said the Prime Minister and the members of the delegation will bear the expense of this tour from their own pockets.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

In a statement, she said people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The spokesperson said the leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.

