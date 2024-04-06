PM orders all agencies to ensure foolproof security for Chinese workers

PM to leave for Saudi Arabia today on first foreign trip.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed all the security agen­cies to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chinese nation­als working on various projects in Pakistan.

While chairing a meeting regarding se­curity situation in the country, the prime min­ister said he had de­cided to personally re­view the meetings with respect to the overall security of the country especially the security of the Chinese citizens.

He said war against the menace of terror­ism will continue till its eradication from the country. He directed the interior ministry to increase collabora­tion with the provinces to further improve the provincial anti-terror­ism departments. The prime minister also in­structed to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for the regular audit of the security SOPs.

The interior ministry briefed the prime min­ister in detail about the overall law and order situation of the country and the performance of the ministry. The meet­ing was attended by Fed­eral Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, top brass of the security agencies and the con­cerned high officials.

‘QUDS DAY’

Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated that Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to the people of Pales­tine until their liberation from the Zionist occupa­tion and the establish­ment of an independent Palestine state as per pre-1967 borders.

The prime minister, in his message on Quds Day, annually observed on the last Friday of Holy Rama­zan (Jumuat-ul-Wida), said the entire Pakistani nation condemned the Zionist oppression and expressed solidarity with the suffering Palestinian people. He said for the past sev­en decades, Israel had illegally occupied Palestine and Jerusa­lem and continuously violated international laws and human rights to maintain its occupa­tion, while the internation­al community acted as a silent spectator.

The prime minister said that the Israeli occupation and atroc­ities spanned over the last sev­en decades but its intensity in­creased manifolds since October last year.

“So far, 32,000 Palestinians, including 17,000 children, have been killed and 70,000 injured in Gaza. Hospitals, ref­ugee camps and schools have been deliberately targeted. De­spite the UN Security Council’s resolution for ceasefire, the un­provoked bombing of innocent civilians by Israel continues in Gaza,” the prime minister com­mented.

He reiterated Pakistan’s de­mand for the international com­munity to play its role to pres­sure Israel to stop oppression against the Palestinian people.

He also requested the Mus­lims in Pakistan and all over the world, observing the last Friday of Holy Ramazan to spe­cially pray for their Palestin­ian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their salvation from the atrocities. He also called for prayers for peace, security and prosperity of Pakistan, and its riddance from the economic problems.

‘FIRST FOREIGN VISIT’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Kingdom of Sau­di Arabia from 6 to 8 April 2024, during the last days of Ramazan. This would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since assuming his office.

During his visit, he will per­form Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif, a press release issued by the For­eign Office Spokesperson said on Friday. The prime minister is also expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minis­ter Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest. The lead­ers will also exchange views on regional and global devel­opments.

The prime minister will be ac­companied by ministers for for­eign, defence; finance, informa­tion and economic affairs.

Pakistan and KSA have long­standing fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The leadership of both coun­tries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and invest­ment relations.