PM orders all agencies to ensure foolproof security for Chinese workers

PM to leave for Saudi Arabia today on first foreign trip.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed all the security agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chinese nationals working on various projects in Pakistan.
While chairing a meeting regarding security situation in the country, the prime minister said he had decided to personally review the meetings with respect to the overall security of the country especially the security of the Chinese citizens.
He said war against the menace of terrorism will continue till its eradication from the country. He directed the interior ministry to increase collaboration with the provinces to further improve the provincial anti-terrorism departments. The prime minister also instructed to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for the regular audit of the security SOPs.
The interior ministry briefed the prime minister in detail about the overall law and order situation of the country and the performance of the ministry. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, top brass of the security agencies and the concerned high officials.
‘QUDS DAY’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated that Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to the people of Palestine until their liberation from the Zionist occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestine state as per pre-1967 borders.
The prime minister, in his message on Quds Day, annually observed on the last Friday of Holy Ramazan (Jumuat-ul-Wida), said the entire Pakistani nation condemned the Zionist oppression and expressed solidarity with the suffering Palestinian people. He said for the past seven decades, Israel had illegally occupied Palestine and Jerusalem and continuously violated international laws and human rights to maintain its occupation, while the international community acted as a silent spectator.
The prime minister said that the Israeli occupation and atrocities spanned over the last seven decades but its intensity increased manifolds since October last year.
“So far, 32,000 Palestinians, including 17,000 children, have been killed and 70,000 injured in Gaza. Hospitals, refugee camps and schools have been deliberately targeted. Despite the UN Security Council’s resolution for ceasefire, the unprovoked bombing of innocent civilians by Israel continues in Gaza,” the prime minister commented.
He reiterated Pakistan’s demand for the international community to play its role to pressure Israel to stop oppression against the Palestinian people.
He also requested the Muslims in Pakistan and all over the world, observing the last Friday of Holy Ramazan to specially pray for their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their salvation from the atrocities. He also called for prayers for peace, security and prosperity of Pakistan, and its riddance from the economic problems.
‘FIRST FOREIGN VISIT’
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 6 to 8 April 2024, during the last days of Ramazan. This would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since assuming his office.
During his visit, he will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Friday. The prime minister is also expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.
The prime minister will be accompanied by ministers for foreign, defence; finance, information and economic affairs.
Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.