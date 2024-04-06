Police apprehend 15 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 15 outlaws from different areas of the city dur­ing the last 24 hours and recov­ered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public rela­tions officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directions of CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islam­abad Capital Police has inten­sified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Shalimar police team arrest­ed an accused namely Akbar Ali and recovered 1,015 gram heroin from his possession. The Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Fahim Khan and recovered 560 gram hash­ish and two gram cocaine from his possession. The police team also arrested an accused name­ly Irshad Muhammad involved in selling diesel illegally.

Likewise, Golra police team arrested two accused namely Sohail Ali and Muhammad Ad­nan and recovered 480 gram heroin from their possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Ali Raza and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Simi­larly, Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely RehmatUllah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his posses­sion. The Noon police team ar­rested an accused namely Shah Gul and recovered 1,050 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested three accused namely Haider Abbas, Ghulam Mustafa and QamarMukhtar and recovered one dagger, one 12 bore gun and 520 gram hashish from their possession. The Ph­ulgran police team arrested an accused namely Waqas Umar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Further­more, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused name­ly Waris Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely JawadShahid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed ac­cused and further investigation is underway. Dur­ing the ongoing crackdown, the Islamabad capital police teams ar­rested two pro­fessional baggers and registered cases against them under the beggar act.