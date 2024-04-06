Police arrest eight suspected criminals from Larkana

LARKANA - In a crackdown on street rob­bers and criminals, Larkana police has successfully arrest­ed eight suspects involved in serious crimes. The suspects have been found in posses­sion of weapons and drugs. Among the arrested indi­viduals are drug dealers Ab­dul Jabbar Tunio and Ajeeb Gul Anar, who were found with significant quantities of hashish. Additionally, wanted criminal Shakeel Chandio was apprehended with an un­licensed firearm and bullets. Other drug dealers caught in the operation include Ahmed Ali Shar, Abdul Razzaq Magsi, Abdul Nabi Burdi, and Saeed Brohi. The arrests were made by different police stations in Larkana, including Alla­habad Police, Sachal Police, Ali Goharabad Police, Market Police, and Walid Police. The suspects are currently in cus­tody and facing charges for their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

DIG TAKES NOTICE OF MURDER

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana Nisar Aftab on Friday took notice of the killing of a woman over an old family dispute in the area of Haji Khan Shar po­lice station of Kashmore district. He sought a report from SSP Kashmore and directed him to arrest all the accused involved in the murder as soon as possible and submit report.