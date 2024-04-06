Police devise ‘foolproof’ security plan for last Ashra

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi district police had devised a security plan to maintain law and order during the holy month of Ramazan and special security arrangements were finalized for last Ashra, said a police spokesman.

He informed that over 6,000 policemen were deployed for the security of more than 3,000 mosques and Imam Bargahs across the district. As per the plan, Elite Force commandos were deployed at the entranc­es and exits of mosques dur­ing Fajr and Teraweeh prayers. With the consent of the mosque committees, more than 12,000 volunteers were also assisting the law enforcement agencies in security arrangements.

Personnel were also deployed for the security of Ramazan bazaars and iftar dinners. The spokesman said that the Rawal­pindi police had divided the mosques and Imam Bargahs into three parts. Temporary pickets were set up at the entrances of Category “A” mosques, while snipers were also deployed on the roofs of the mosques.

All worshipers entering the mosques were allowed to en­ter after a comprehensive body search. More than 1,200 person­nel including SHOs of all police stations were directed to remain in the field to ensure the deploy­ment of more than 6,000 police personnel. There were complete ban on temporary stalls around all sensitive mosques and gath­erings of beggars. Special secu­rity arrangements were made for city markets, while CCTV cameras were also installed at all important locations. In order to avert traffic jams on city roads, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi were also implementing a special traffic plan, especially devised for last ‘Ashra’ of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. A comprehensive plan to con­trol traffic was evolved besides other arrangements, which had been made to regulate traffic load in commercial areas of the city, said Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan.

He said traffic squads were de­ployed at all main intersections of the city whereas a helpline was also set up at Racecourse traffic office with deployment of special squad. The helpline was working 24-hour and providing help and assistance to the citi­zens, he added. He said the CTP were striving hard and making effective measures to control one-wheeling and violation of other traffic rules. The CTO said special arrangements were made to control the traffic jams so that the citizens could eas­ily reach at their destinations within shortest possible time. He said in view of the security of the citizens, special traffic ar­rangements were also made.

Under the plan, traffic po­lice officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspi­cious vehicles. Strict action in ac­cordance with the law was also ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates, he added. Special security arrange­ments were made for city mar­kets, while CCTV cameras were also installed at all important locations. In order to avert traf­fic jams on city roads, City Traf­fic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi were also implementing a special traf­fic plan, especially devised for last ‘Ashra’ of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

A comprehensive plan to con­trol traffic was evolved besides other arrangements, which had been made to regulate traffic load in commercial areas of the city, said Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan. He said traffic squads were de­ployed at all main intersections of the city whereas a helpline was also set up at Racecourse traffic office with deployment of special squad. The helpline was working 24-hour and pro­viding help and assistance to the citizens, he added. He said the CTP were striving hard and making effective measures to control one-wheeling and vio­lation of other traffic rules.

The CTO said special arrange­ments were made to control the traffic jams so that the citizens could easily reach at their des­tinations within shortest possi­ble time. He said in view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements were also made. Under the plan, traffic police officers had been direct­ed to keep a vigilant eye on sus­picious vehicles. Strict action in accordance with the law was also ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or mov­ing in the city without number plates, he added.