Police launch crackdown on timber mafia

MANSEHRA - Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gan­dapur on Friday has initi­ated a crackdown target­ing the timber mafia and associated drug dealers.

The operation gained momentum when Buttle Police intercepted a truck loaded with wood, thwart­ing an attempt to smuggle wood worth over 2.4 mil­lion rupees. Additional­ly, a vehicle used for wood smuggling was seized dur­ing the operation.

The apprehension led to the arrest of Bismillah alias Shinna the driver of the wood-loaded vehicle, along with individuals identified as Bilal Khan, Ajmal and Ahsan Fiaz, all hailing from Bheri Kand.

Further investigations are underway to ascer­tain the source of the large quantity of wood cut from the forests and the methods employed for its transportation. DPO Mansehra has also emphasized that if any official from the For­est Department is found complicit in these ille­gal activities, strict le­gal actions will be taken against them as well.

Forest Department of­ficials have been urged to awaken from their negli­gence and actively par­ticipate in combating the timber mafia.

They are encouraged to identify and report il­legal activities, ensur­ing the eradication of the timber mafia’s strong­hold from the district.