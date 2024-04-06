PPP fields Gillani for Senate chief slot

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani as its candidate for the Senate chairman slot. A notification in this regard was issued yesterday by Jamil Soomro, political secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. As per an agreement between the PPP and PML-N, the post of president, Senate chairman and governorship of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were given to the PPP, while the posts of Senate deputy chairman, National Assembly speaker and governorship of Sindh and Balochistan were given to the PML-N. At the moment, Gilani has the support of 24 senators from the PPP, 19 from PML-N, four from BAP, three from ANP, three independents and one from the National Party, taking the tally to 54. If he gets the support of three MQM-P and five JUI-F senators, then the tally will be 62 which suggests that the ruling coalition nominee will be in a comfortable position to win the election. On the other hand, the PTI has the support of 20 senators and one each from the BNP and PML-Q, taking the tally to 22. If the JUI-F opts to sit with the opposition, then it would have a total of 27 members. It may be mentioned that the Senate election on 11 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been held, as the Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the election there.