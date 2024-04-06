PPP fields Gillani for Senate chief slot

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Par­ty (PPP) has nominated for­mer prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani as its candidate for the Senate chairman slot. A notification in this regard was issued yesterday by Jamil Soomro, political secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. As per an agreement between the PPP and PML-N, the post of president, Sen­ate chairman and governor­ship of Punjab and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa were given to the PPP, while the posts of Sen­ate deputy chairman, National Assembly speaker and gover­norship of Sindh and Baloch­istan were given to the PML-N. At the moment, Gilani has the support of 24 senators from the PPP, 19 from PML-N, four from BAP, three from ANP, three independents and one from the National Party, tak­ing the tally to 54. If he gets the support of three MQM-P and five JUI-F senators, then the tally will be 62 which sug­gests that the ruling coalition nominee will be in a comfort­able position to win the elec­tion. On the other hand, the PTI has the support of 20 sen­ators and one each from the BNP and PML-Q, taking the tally to 22. If the JUI-F opts to sit with the opposition, then it would have a total of 27 mem­bers. It may be mentioned that the Senate election on 11 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been held, as the Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the election there.