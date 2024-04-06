Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discusses humanitarian efforts

APP
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari called on Di­rector General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major Gen­eral Azhar Waqas here at Rangers Headquarters on Friday and discussed matters related to soci­ety’s humanitarian initiatives in the province. Ac­cording to a press release issued by PRCS, during the dialogue, Sardar Shahid Laghari underscored PRCS’s steadfastness and commitment, especially during challenging circumstances like the devas­tating floods of 2022. Through partnerships with esteemed organizations such as the IFRC, ICRC and Red Cross, Red Crescent Movement, PRCS prompt­ly initiated relief efforts, benefiting over 2.8 mil­lion individuals across 55 districts, with a focus on underserved areas.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024