PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discusses humanitarian efforts

KARACHI - The Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari called on Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas here at Rangers Headquarters on Friday and discussed matters related to society’s humanitarian initiatives in the province. According to a press release issued by PRCS, during the dialogue, Sardar Shahid Laghari underscored PRCS’s steadfastness and commitment, especially during challenging circumstances like the devastating floods of 2022. Through partnerships with esteemed organizations such as the IFRC, ICRC and Red Cross, Red Crescent Movement, PRCS promptly initiated relief efforts, benefiting over 2.8 million individuals across 55 districts, with a focus on underserved areas.