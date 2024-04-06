PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discusses humanitarian efforts

KARACHI - The Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari called on Di­rector General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major Gen­eral Azhar Waqas here at Rangers Headquarters on Friday and discussed matters related to soci­ety’s humanitarian initiatives in the province. Ac­cording to a press release issued by PRCS, during the dialogue, Sardar Shahid Laghari underscored PRCS’s steadfastness and commitment, especially during challenging circumstances like the devas­tating floods of 2022. Through partnerships with esteemed organizations such as the IFRC, ICRC and Red Cross, Red Crescent Movement, PRCS prompt­ly initiated relief efforts, benefiting over 2.8 mil­lion individuals across 55 districts, with a focus on underserved areas.